People’s Day: social inclusion through words

Vercelli, Peoples Festival: after the lively debut on Friday 1st October, with a participated Aperipopolo, the event resumes with “Meeting on the way of languages”, the now classic appointment for students: a high-level training once again on the value of knowledge of languages ​​and their use in relational contexts. The interventions, starting from 9 on Wednesday 6 October at the seminar archiepiscopal, will be proposed by some professors of the Department of Humanities of the University of Eastern Piedmont: Laurence Audéoud (Backward words, the phenomenon of French verlan), Marina Castagneto (Recognizing and recognizing oneself: greetings from a trans-cultural perspective), Stefania Sini (Multilingualism, plurivocity, dialogue: a responsible act). The morning will make use, like every appointment, of the precious collaboration of the young people of the civil service, coordinated by Danilo Fiacconi, head of the youth sector of the Municipality of Vercelli.

The words that unite us. Experiences of social inclusion. This is the title of the initiative of the same day, Wednesday 6 October, but from 6 to 8 pm, organized directly by Ctv with the aim to promote social inclusion through words. The initiative is aimed at Ets volunteers and volunteers and citizenship and will be held in the headquarters of Ctv in corso Libertà 72 (internal courtyards). The program includes a welcome snack and, to follow, a workshop during which participants will be able to discover with pleasure what are the experiences and words that unite us even if we have different origins, thanks to a workshop designed by the volunteers of the Universal Civil Service of Ctv. Places are limited. Once the maximum capacity of the space has been reached, access will not be allowed. For this reason it is advisable to book at 0161 503298, or by writing to: [email protected] or [email protected] The use of the mask and the Green pass are required.

Loading... Advertisements

Friday 8 October, give her 17 to 19, beforeAperipopolo, the many people involved in volunteering, together with the entire citizenry, are again invited to the meeting in the seminar “Books, teachers and witnesses on the conquest of the Italian language”. They will come presented stimulating and exemplary books and experiences in the teaching of the Italian language to foreigners: Daniela Carlone will illustrate the “Italian school” in Ventimiglia and Sanremo, also referring to the publications relating to it; some teachers will exhibit the events and the happy intercultural experiments of the San Salvario district of Turin and the Asai center. Among the aims of the event is that of supporting and encouraging local initiatives in favor of the foreign population, especially as regards the learning of the Italian language, a fundamental factor for inclusion and social and professional growth. At the end of the meeting in the seminary, at 7 pm, we moved to Caritas: Festa Popoli is framed this year by Aperipopoli; to close will therefore be another evening in the splendid scenery of the Caritas courtyard, with entrance from vicolo santa Caterina. Participants, who are strongly advised to book, given the necessarily limited number of entrances, will be able to sit at the tables divided according to the languages ​​they want to speak, or learn: Arabic, English, French, Spanish, German and … Italian, a decidedly foreign language for those who have recently arrived in Italy! During the evening the winner of the language translation game proposed in the poster will be announced, recalled with games and quizzes between the language tables, and certificates of participation will be delivered to the students who took part in the “Solidarity translations” project promoted by the University of Eastern Piedmont (Prof. Eva Stückel and Miriam Ravetto) in collaboration with the Lene Thun Onlus Foundation of Bolzano. Naturally there will be no lack of music, dances and tastes, thanks to the service of the Mattarello and its ethnic proposals. The appointments of 8 October are also free and the Green pass is required.