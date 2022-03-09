People’s Force says that the Government proposes a zero tariff on products that no longer pay taxes

Santo Domingo, DR.

The match People’s Force externalized this Tuesday his criticizes the government indicating that it intends eliminate tariffs on products that no longer pay taxes due to the Free Trade Agreement between Central America and the United States (DR-Cafta).

In a statement released by Daniel Toribo, a member of the Political Directorate of the People’s Force, the political organization asks: “How to propose zero tariff for six months for products that no longer pay taxes by DR Cafta? How to lower the price of chickens through the tariff, if it no longer has it?

The People’s Force claimed that “the great absence of the measures taken by the Government is local agricultural and industrial production, we cannot lower the basic family basket without an aggressive and urgent policy to promote and defend our producers.”

As a response to measures adopted by President Abinader, The spokesperson for the Political Directorate of the People’s Force explained that they listened very carefully to the president’s speech addressed to the country and that, for the first time, the government seems to be beginning to understand the crisis situation that the country is experiencing.

The political organization led by former President Leonel Fernández criticized that President Abinader reiterated that the growth of the economy was 12.3% when, according to them, in the last two years the country has only grown 2.35%, well below the 5.1% potential growth of the economy.

Product price hike

“The increase in the prices of products such as meat, eggs, salami, oils, bread and almost everything in the family basket that has been overwhelming our families, as well as the exorbitant rise in medicines and medical treatment and construction materials mean that the Dominican people are living in one of their worst moments in the last 20 years. And unfortunately the situation between Russia and Ukraine aggravates it,” added Toribio.

The People’s Force party insisted on the need for the Government and the Central Bank to take measures to “cushion the internal component of price increases” that makes us the fourth economy in Latin America and the Caribbean with the highest levels of inflation. “.

They reject that the Government poses a crisis situation asking only the population to sacrifice itself, “We as citizens want to see a clear austerity policy where unnecessary expenses are eliminated. Let’s all sacrifice ourselves!”

Toribio indicated that they will be attentive to the measures that are taken. “We will follow up and hope that these and others go in the direction of cushioning the situation of hardship that the majority of the Dominican population is experiencing,” he said when reading the statement.