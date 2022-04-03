People’s Force swears in deputy Rafael Castillo

Just several weeks after announcing his departure from the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD)after 28 years of militancy, the deputy for constituency number two of the Santo Domingo province, Rafael Castillo was sworn in as a new member of the People’s Force.

“One of the most important decisions of my life, admission, the swearing-in of the People’s Force… With this decision that we made, we will be contributing to the development of the country as of 2024. HWe have decided to take the path of hope.”Castillo said at the time of taking the floor of the act.

At the time of his departure from the former official party, the legislator questioned the confusing and disorganized role that is traced to the block of deputies of the PLD, who are authorized to vote for all types of loans or for all types of trusts, allegedly, regardless of the consequences that those actions will have for society.

“Others will come and sooner than you imagine”

Castillo also stated that of the 11 deputies who have left the PLD, 10 have chosen the “path of hope” and have gone on to join the People’s Force together with Leonel Fernandez.

“And so others will come and sooner than you imagine,” exclaimed the deputy.

“We have shown that we are not alone”

The three-time former president of the Republic had the central words within the activity and stated that the income of legislators from the “old party” they assure that the People’s Force “were not alone”.

“When in October 2019 we left the old party, many told us that we were taking a leap into the void; they questioned and asked what comrade Fernández was doing, leaving the party that is in power; we have shown that we are not alone, we have confirmed that the People’s Force is a reality,” Fernández said.

He also stated that the party already has more than a million supporters and that in events “like this” it is that he confirms that he will reach the presidency of the Republic in 2024 because the “Force of the People has become a political phenomenon.

Other sworn

Along with Castillo, two other aldermen were also sworn in and eight presidents of intermediate committees of the PLD.