Pep Guardiola analyzed the Mexican National Team in the World Cups, “it always competes with the powers”

Pep Guardiolacoach of Manchester City and one of the most recognized DTs worldwide, spoke about the Mexican National Team and its performances in World Cups, after El Tri got his pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup as second place in Concacaf.

In an interview for TUDN, Guardiola stressed that Mexico is a very difficult team to face in a World Cup, since it especially “grows” against world powers in the group stages, where it has achieved important results against teams such as France and Germany. .

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola also commented that the rivals who are “of his level” are quite complicated for El Tri, although he assured that the Aztec team is always interesting due to the type of players they have.

“I have the feeling that Mexico has always competed very well against big teams. Then in the group stage with teams of a slightly equal, of their level, they still lost. But they have always competed well and they are a tough opponent to meet in a World Cup, because they are all dynamic players, they all know how to play well and whenever I have had the opportunity to see Mexico play I have liked it”

Guardiola also avoided talking about what Mexico has lacked to transcend, as he pointed out that he is not aware of the day-to-day of the National Team in these Qualifiers, although he declared that El Tri is in good hands with “Tata” Martino.

“I can’t talk about Mexico. I know they have a very good coach in “Tata” Martino. Mexico has always played soccer very well, but I don’t know what it lacks, I haven’t seen it.”