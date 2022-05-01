Pep Guardiola declares Manchester City fight with Liverpool for the Premier League title | premier league

accurate notice of Pep Guardiola regarding the battle for the league title with the Luis Diaz’s Liverpool.

The coach of Manchester City recalled that the conquest of the premier league depends on what your team does after beating the Leeds United in Elland Roada stadium with an atmosphere that did not want to compare to that of Wanda Metropolitan “Or I’ll have problems.”

The coach was questioned about the great atmosphere in the stands of the Leeds stadium and its possible comparison with that of Atlético Madrid, which he visited a few weeks ago in the Champions League. “I don’t want to compare them or I will have problems“, said.

“Since I arrived they have told me a lot about Elland Road. Last year the game was behind closed doors. Now I understood again why it is so special to play here”, added the Manchester City manager who will return to Madrid on Wednesday to face Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League.

Manchester City took another step towards the Premier title. “It’s in our hands,” Guardiola said. “Wolverhampton, Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa. If we win them all, we will be champions. If we lose points, Liverpool will be champion“, he indicated.

“We know what we have to do. win our matches“said the Spanish coach. “It is a privilege and an honor to try to win what would be our fourth Premier League in five years.”

“We started very well. We didn’t expect them to come out five behind, but we surprised them. After the goal, we suffered a lot. We conceded transitions,” he warned about the duel with Leeds.

“After Aké’s second goal we created a lot of chances. It’s a good result to go into the Champions League game.” Guardiola, however, acknowledged that “the result seems more comfortable than what actually happened.” “We try to set aside the tie against Real Madrid and focus on the Premier.”