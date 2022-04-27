Pep Guardiola did not pay attention to the Madrid press after Manchester City’s victory in the Champions League

2022-04-26

Later, at a press conference, Guardiola insisted that “it was a good football match between two high-quality teams.”

“Unfortunately, we conceded the goals and could have scored more. We played a fantastic game against an amazing team”, he added.

“It was a fantastic game by both teams. We did a lot of good things”, declared the Spanish coach to the BT Sports channel.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola stressed that his team played “an incredible game” against Real Madrid, whom they defeated on Tuesday 4-3 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.

“We could have had a better result, but we have to play both games well. We played very well the first and the second leg will be a good test of the team’s personality”.

“I’m not complaining about the result or the game, we did everything to win, we were very brave with and without the ball,” he insisted.

Guardiola recalled that “we knew there were two games and although we would have had a better result today, we would have to have a very good game at the Bernabéu”.

THE CONTROVERSY IN A PRESS CONFERENCE

Pep Guardiola maintained his line and did not pay much attention to the Madrid press and limited himself to responding with few words at a press conference.

This controversy comes after the match against Atlético de Madrid in the quarterfinals, now the coach prefers not to give many statements.

In the television interview with Movistar, Pep answered with monosyllables or very short phrases. “So it has been”, he replied about the exchange of blows or if he had fun on the bench with the madness of the game.