Pep Guardiola says everyone wants Liverpool to win the Premier League

The manager of Manchester City indicated that even the British media support the Reds

Pep Guardiola notes that everyone is rooting to the Liverpool in his search for the tetraplete after the Manchester City took off three points at the top of the English Premier League with their 5-0 victory over Newcastle United.

The comfortable victory City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, along with the 1-1 draw Liverpool with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday represents that the team of Guardiola He only needs seven points from his last three games to clinch his fourth title in five years.

Liverpool is still trying to accomplish the unprecedented feat of winning the premier leagueChampions League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season and Guardiola has suggested that everyone is against the attempt of the City to frustrate him.

“Everyone in this country supports Liverpoolthe media and everyone”, declared the coach of the City. “Of course, because Liverpool has an incredible history in European competition, not in the premier leaguebecause they have won one in 30 years, but it is not a problem at all.

Pep Guardiola criticized that Liverpool does not have an incredible history in the Premier League with a title in 30 years. EPA-EFE

“Liverpoolwith him [Manchester] Unitedis the most famous team, with what they have done in history, in terms of titles, legacy, history, dramas, for many things.

“But we’re, for the last 10, 11, 12 years, getting there. I know we’re awkward sometimes, but I don’t care. People want Liverpool to win more than us., it is no problem. It is normal. Maybe they have more followers around the world and in England maybe they support more Liverpool than us.”

City face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and Guardiola has to deal with a defensive injury crisis ahead of his trip to Molineux.

Kyle Walker and John Stones both missed the win over Newcastle and are not expected to play again this season. Ruben Dias, for his part, left at halftime due to a muscle problem and is also shaping up to miss the last three games.

That leaves Guardiola with only Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joao Cancelo and Nathan Ake, who is carrying an ankle problem, for the last three games against Wolves, West Ham United and Aston Villa.

“We have 13.5 players because Nahtan is not in perfect condition,” he said. Guardiola. “Ruben, Kyle and John are out for the season. In this situation there is no problem. Rodri can play there, Fernandinho can play there and we have the academy. Everyone has to do the extra.

“We have 13.5 players for these games and everyone has to do more and more to help with our absences. We came in with problems and that’s it.”