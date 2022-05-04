Pep Guardiola, the madridista ogre arrives at the Santiago Bernabéu

Guardiola’s Manchester City will seek to eliminate a Real Madrid that is growing at home.

No coach has better numbers against him real Madrid what Pep Guardiola. He has won 12 of 20 games, drawn four and lost another four. Good numbers and a Barça past, with some big victories in the classics, which make him an ogre for the Madrid fans.

Of the aforementioned meetings, seven have taken place in the highest club competition in the world and the eighth will take place this Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeuwhich will be the first in which the Spanish coach faces the white team in the Champions League with the return in its stadium.

In the previous three qualifiers, Pep Guardiola He has two good memories and one that ended up being his “worst defeat”, as he himself acknowledged in an interview. And that duel has a common component, which faces the Italian again Carlo Ancelotti.

The semifinals of the Champions League of the 2013-2014 season had the real Madrid and to Bayern Munich as protagonists. The 1-0 of the first leg in the Santiago Bernabeu He left everything open for a round in Germany that heated up more than the atmosphere surrounding this season.

Pep Guardiola is the coach with the best numbers against Real Madrid. EPA

He took care of it Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, general manager of Bayern at the time: “When next Tuesday arrives, even the trees will burn in Munich. It’s going to be hell”, but his statements were far from reality.

The real Madrid won with great authority by 0-4, thanks to the braces of Sergio Ramos and of Cristiano Ronaldo. A meeting that was a blow to authority a few weeks after the white team began its dominance in the Champions Leaguewith four wins in five editions, and which marked Pep Guardiola.

“The 0-4 against Madrid in the Champions League is my worst shit as a coach. I did things I didn’t feel,” the coach acknowledged in the book ‘Herr Pep’ written by the Spanish journalist Martí Perarnau and edited by Córner. He renounced his principles as a coach, was more offensive than he would like and ended up receiving four goals from the “athletes”, as he cataloged the footballers of the real Madrid before the tie.

However, this elimination is the only one in his history against the real Madrid in Champions League. In the 2010-2011 season, also in the semifinals, at the helm of FC Barcelona managed to eliminate Mourinho’s Real Madrid in a tie in which the press conferences of both and the aggressiveness on the pitch marked everything.

Barça made a good 0-2 win in the first leg, drawing 1-1 at the Camp Nou and got into a final in which they beat Man Utd. His stage in the Barça team was closed with 15 games against the white team in which he won nine, drew four and lost only two; with special memories of the 2-6 wins at the Bernabéu and 5-0 in Barcelona.

Without so much controversy Pep Guardiola faced the real Madrid in 2020, already as coach of the Manchester City. A round of 16 tie marked, like everything since that year, by the coronavirus pandemic.

The first leg was played in Santiago Bernabeu and the display of Kevin deBruyne Y gabriel jesus led to the 1-2 for the English, a result that they repeated at home in the second leg, six months later due to the football break, after two big mistakes by the French raphael varane.

Two seasons later he returns to measure his strength against his favorite rival, in terms of numbers. 41 goals for and 25 against in the 20 games between their teams and the real Madridand an animosity from the Madrid fans who will surely show it to them from the stands of the Santiago Bernabeu this Wednesday.