Pep Guardiola: Who is his daughter, the bomb Maria, who looks exactly like the Manchester City coach?

This Saturday August 27, Manchester City meets Crystal Palace. A Premier League match that Citizens fans will follow closely, and where we will find City manager Pep Guardiola, always excited. The Catalan coach, who made history with FC Barcelona, ​​is a coach more than invested in his teams. But he is also the caring father of three children, María, Màrius and Valentina, the fruits of his love with his wife Cristina Serra. And Maria Guardiolathe 21-year-old eldest, who became an influencer, looks exactly like his famous dad.

Indeed, when we look at the photos of the bombshell, her charming and deep gaze, this mysterious air and her fleshy mouth are reminiscent of Pep Guardiola, when he was young and played in Johan Cruyff’s FC Barcelona as a as a player, a few years ago now. A beautiful brunette who recently turned blonde, as she reveals to her large Instagram community. Maria Guardiola is indeed followed by nearly 384,000 subscribers. “Transformation from brunette to blonde“, shared the eldest of Pep Guardiola, with a carousel of sublime photos of his metamorphosis.

A return to Barcelona, ​​to his mansion, scrutinized

It was in Barcelona that Maria Guardiola appeared this week. The Guardiola family has indeed reunited on their Catalan lands, which has given a smile to many Culès (supporters of FC Barcelona). He was on the Camp Nou visitors’ bench to watch the solidarity match between Manchester City and Barça. Pep’s family, including his stunning Maria, slept in his sublime mansion in Pedralbes. And the photos of Maria Guardiola in the family pool caused a stir on social networks. If we do not know if the beautiful Catalan is in a relationship, rumors have lent relations to the daughter of Pep Guardiola with a football crack. Dele Alli, when he was playing at Tottenham, was surprised during an outing with the daughter of the famous coach. Nothing has ever been confirmed.