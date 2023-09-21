Pep Guardiola’s daughter breaks the Internet in the hottest gold swimsuit of the season photos

maria guardiola Joins the list of celebrities who took advantage of the warm days Season To enjoy relaxing on the beach, although it was also an opportunity for the young model ruin beauty wearing some of your best clothes Swimsuit. Among the favorites with a youthful and fun touch, the yellow color stands out with which it shows its attractive image and Perfect body.

Manchester City manager’s daughter Gains immense popularity on social networks thanks to its unique style sophistication and glamour, She is always ready to indulge in the trends of the moment while adding a touch of sensuality, which is her speciality. He Heat was no exception and wore the perfect costumes to repeat each season as its details are part of the season every year.

Yellow swimsuit by Maria Guardiola. Photo: IG@maria.guardiola

It’s no secret that fashion is cyclical and every summer vibrant shades They arrive in force with floral prints. An example of this is the yellow swimsuit Model, 22 years old, which he winks at 80s fashion And its deep back neckline adds modernity. He paired it with a beige cap and retro white sunglasses Oversized shirt.

“Beautiful”, “Stunning in both colors”, “You are beautiful”, “They both look great but orange! I admire your color” and “Yellow is your color”, were some of the comments that the model shared in her postcard in which she wears a Pamela Anderson-style swimsuit, although this tone is ideal for those who want to highlight turned black Thanks to the fact that it provides greater strength to the skin’s natural highlights.

Maria Guardiola is showing off her figure in a beautiful swimsuit. Photo: IG@maria.guardiola

Maria Guardiola’s beach view

Pep Guardiola’s first daughter She has achieved fame on social networks thanks to her passion for the fiery fashion industry, in which she is not afraid to immerse herself, because in addition to focusing on her studies, she follows it. His mother’s steps, The owner of Serra Claret Company which sells clothes and luxury goodsLike the image of important brands.

maria guardiola Have interned in important fashion companies like Victoria Beckham, Dior or Helmut Lang. Moreover, she has already emerged as one of the great models in the industry glamorous style Who shows off even on important trips with outfits ranging from elegant to casual.

Neon swimsuit by Maria Guardiola. Photo: IG@maria.guardiola

He crochet Gained popularity as a favorite for those looking for it during the spring season romantic look, However, due to its versatility, it went from lingerie straight to apparel such as skirts, dresses and swimsuits. The perfect example of this is the one worn by Maria Guardiola with a classic triangle design in white and pink tones, with ruffle details on the sides that is ideal to give more volume to this part of the body.

Maria Guardiola with crochet bikini. Photo: IG@maria.guardiola

keep reading:

Luis Fonsi’s wife showed how to wear a red bikini and stole everyone’s attention

Wendy Gonzalez showed off an all-black swimsuit with a youthful cut, ideal for the entire fall season.