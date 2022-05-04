Pep Guardiola’s harsh conference after being eliminated in the Champions League by Real Madrid: “It’s a hard blow”

2022-05-04

Pep Guardiola he was beaten from Santiago Bernabeu after he got away a new opportunity to reach the final and win a Champions League title that has been denied him since his time as coach at FC Barcelona. Catalan has suffered the tough 3-1 loss to Real Madrid with goals that have reached the minute 90 and 90+1, just when the match seemed settled since they were winning 1-0. The third came in overtime at 105. At the press conference after the game, Pep Guardiola He has accepted that it is a hard blow and highlighted the greatness of his rival to achieve results like this. "Yes, it has been a cruel elimination. We were close to achieving the pass, but in the end we couldn't reach it", indicated the Catalan coach who also stated that it was "a hard blow". "In the first half we weren't good enough, but it's true that we didn't suffer much. After scoring we were better, we found our rhythm and the players were comfortable", said Guardiola, who preferred to focus on his team.

“It was not the case of being suffering from his attack for 10-15 minutes and not being able to survive. In the end they put many players in the area and, with crosses, they scored two goals. We didn’t suffer much but we didn’t play the best we could. That’s normal. It’s a semi-final and the players can feel the pressure. We have to accept it”, added the man from Santpedor. “When we had the best game and we were better, we had everything under control but they put a lot of people up front with Militao, Asensio, Rodrygo and they have already found two goals. From my experience on this course I knew it was not done, because of its history and because we had already played here”, he recalled. “Did you think that the tie was already closed? No, I did not do it. We were close, but at this stage you can never take that for granted. They are very capable and history says so. Congratulations to Real and Liverpool! ”, He added, with fair play. After the two games, part of the criticism recognizes the merits of the older citizens to claim a presence in the final. “Did we deserve more? It is what it is… », concluded a few words Guardiola. “I HAVE HAD VERY HARD LOSSES” “I’ve had very tough defeats in Barcelona with Chelsea… We were so close… In this competition it’s normal. In the second half we played better. We find the good game. Unfortunately, we have not achieved our goal. We have time now, these days before the end of the week. We were really close but this happens in the history of sports. We have been dominated by many problems created by them. The Madrid players had experienced it, we had not experienced this. We were brilliant throughout the tie, but this is about who scores the most goals. We were suffering harassment from Madrid. We knew they had done it in their history and they have done it to us. When we were better, they have traced us “