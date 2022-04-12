Pep Guardiola’s last vibrant outing for Lionel Messi!

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Are things looking up for Lionel Messi in recent weeks? The number 30 of PSG, over time, finds a level more in line with its standing. Evidenced by the three assists distributed this weekend against Clermont.

But if there is one reason why Messi will always remain in the firmament no matter what, it’s Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City manager, in an interview with the Telemundo media on the sidelines of the Champions League match against Atlético, said strong words about the Pulga.

Guardiola owes everything to Lionel Messi

“Messi means everything in my career. He made me more competitive. You know, there was an incredible group of players. There were many stars who created a unique chemistry between them… We won a lot, but without him we wouldn’t have won so much, “said Guardiola, who repeated a very strong comparison already made in the past. “I felt what Phil Jackson could feel with Michael Jordan because I had Leo Messi,” Guardiola concluded.