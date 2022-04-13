Pep Guardiola’s new tribute to Leo Messi

What’s next after this ad

The careers of Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi are closely linked. The pair helped each other climb to the top of world football, with the Spaniard coaching the Argentine (between 2008 and 2012) when he was still a very young player. Together, they notably won two Champions Leagues (2009 and 2011) and it was largely thanks to the Pulga conceding the Manchester City technician on Telemundo Sports. “What do I owe him? All. Everything, everything, everything (he repeats it again). He made me more competitive. We had an impressive group of players, there were a lot of stars who created a unique chemistry between them. Without him, we would have won too. But as much? Impossible.”

Guardiola then thanked the left-hander with a certain humor since it was thanks to him, after Barça, that he was able to sign at Bayern and then in England. “I owe him a bottle of wine to thank him for all the contracts he made me sign”. Finally, after reminding that winning the Copa America should be a relief, he hopes to see Messi at his best for what should be his last World Cup next November. “I hope he will be physically fit, train well and arrive strong. It’s not easy to be Lionel Messi in the world of football.