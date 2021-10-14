News

‘Pep’ the biopic on the boxer produced by Leonardo Di Caprio

There Appian Way Productions from Leonardo Dicaprio collaborated with the Golden Ratio Films of Singapore and the Blisspoint Entertainment of Canada to tour “Pep”, a biopic about the legendary mid-20th century featherweight boxer Willie Pep.

The film is set to begin production in Hartford, Connecticut, Pep’s hometown, with Robert Kolodny directed from a screenplay by Steve Loff.

Pep, to the registry office Guglielmo Papaleo, has had an extraordinarily long career of 26 years and nearly 2,000 rounds as a pro. Set in 1965, the film follows one of Pep’s returns, who finds himself in debt as he supports a wife who is half her age and a drug-addicted son in a single-family home.

The actor of “Band of Brothers James Madio plays the lead role as Pep, along with the co-stars Keir Gilchrist (“Atypical”) who will play the role of Pep’s son, Billy Jr., e Ron Livingston (“Office Space “) as Pep’s commercial director, Bob Kaplan. No female lead has been confirmed yet.

Blisspoint, who developed the project, is a film and content creation company founded two years ago by the actor and producer of Bollywood Abhay Deo (“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara“) And the manufacturer Ratan Ginwalla. With Golden Ratio, he previously produced the horror film “Son”.

We are delighted to partner with Appian Way to tell the story of the late Willie Pep, an iconic fighter who has inspired many with his exciting return to the ring.“, he has declared Abhayanand Singh, CEO and co-founder of Vistas Media Capital.

“We are committed to expanding our content production and distribution capabilities across all regions and are always looking for inspiring stories that capture the resilience of the human spirit.”

Leonardo DiCaprio producer of the new environmental series for Youtube


