Pepca appeals on appeal discharge sentence to those involved in the Super Tucano case

The Public Ministry appealed the sentence that discharges those accused of receiving bribes from the US$3.5 million distributed by the Brazilian Aeronautical Company (Embraer), to benefit as a supplier of eight Super Tucano aircraft.

The appeal was deposited in the secretariat of the Third Collegiate Court of the National District, by the head of the Specialized Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), Wilson Camacho and the litigation coordinator Mirna Ortiz.

Now, the file must be sent to the president of the Criminal Chambers of the National District, Julio Cesar Cano Alfauwho will empower one of the three criminal chambers of the Court, which must ratify the decision or, on the contrary, order the holding of a new trial.

Among the arguments that the Public Ministry took to appeal the court ruling are that the statements made by judges Arlín Ventura Jiménez (president), Leticia Martínez Noboa and Milagros Mercedes Ramírez Cabrera, contradict the arguments that the Public Ministry says do not share.

The court declared retired Major General Pedro Rafael Peña Antonio not guilty, former Defense Minister; to the colonel Carlos Piccini Nunezformer director of Special Projects of the Dominican Air Force (FAD), and the businessman Daniel Aquino Hernandezas well as the firms 4D Business Group and Magycor.

It is recalled that the opinion presented on May 3, the Public Ministry asked the court to impose 10 years in prison for Peña Antonio, Piccini Núñez and Aquino Hernández, for committing the crimes they were charged with. He also requested payment of a fine consisting of US$7 million.

Also, against each of the companies requested the payment of a fine of 100 minimum wages.

La Pepca accused the group of violating several articles of the Dominican Penal Code, Law 448-06, on Bribery in Commerce and Investment, and the old Law 72-02, on Money Laundering.

The process began in 2016 and the accusation was later presented in 2017.

The Embraer company, which admitted the delivery of bribes, was sentenced in 2018 to pay 7 million 40 thousand dollars to the Dominican State.

The investigations in this case included the tracking of money transfers in the country and abroad, analysis and verification of assets, examination of bank account movements, as well as the location and investigation of the origin of assets.