Pepca presents new evidence against those involved in the Coral 5G case

The Judge of the first investigating court of the National District, Raymundo Mejía, decided to postpone until tomorrow at two in the afternoon the hearing for the mandatory review of the coercive measure against the 12 involved in the Coral 5G case for reasons of time.

Yesterday, the lawyers of the accused had access to the word, while the conclusions of the Public Ministry and the replies of the accused are pending for this Thursday.

Upon leaving the courtroom, the director of the Office of the Specialized Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), Wilson Camacho, refused to offer a statement to the journalists and quickly joined the hearing of the Medusa case, which was also aired yesterday. .

new tests

The Public Ministry has presented new evidence against the 12 involved in the network, this according to what was said by the lawyer Félix Portes, who represents the first lieutenant Johana Lucía Rodríguez Jiménez, the Pepca) presented new interrogations, reports from the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) in relation to the falsification of stamps of the Armed Forces, among other evidence.

“They have presented certain budgets to let the judge understand that they have recovered new evidence and that because of that evidence these people must maintain the coercive measure they have,” Portes explained to the media.

In relation to his client, Portes stated that they are “agree” with the house arrest that the first lieutenant has as a measure of coercion.

“We have not presented budgets, we have requested that the measure of coercion (house arrest) be maintained, since the Attorney General’s Office is giving her the permits for her to have her required check-ups due to her health condition,” explained the jurist.

In that order, Waldo Paulino, who heads the defense of Navy Captain Franklin Antonio Mata Flores (ARD) and General Boanerges Reyes Batista (ARD); He explained that he did present budgets to vary the preventive detention of both defendants.

“We are requesting that a less burdensome measure be imposed in relation to both defendants. We request (the court) an economic guarantee and an impediment to leaving the country and periodic presentation on the 15th and 30th of each month before the investigative body, to the purposes of being able to demonstrate that they are not going to withdraw from the process and do not represent a flight risk,” Paulino explained.

In the Coral 5G case, Generals Juan Carlos Torres Robiou (FARD), Julio Camilo De los Santos Viola (FARD), Colonel Miguel Ventura Pichardo (FARD), Esmeralda Ortega Polanco, César Félix Ramos Ovalle, Lieutenant Colonel Erasmo Roger Pérez Núñez, Colonel Carlos Augusto Lantigua Cruz and Lieutenant Colonel Kelman Santana Martínez (ERD).

The hearing is being known by the Judge of the first court of instruction of the National District, Raymundo Mejía and until now the presentation of budgets of three of the accused remains.

Implications

All of them are accused of participating in the creation of companies on behalf of people related to the finances of these military institutions to allegedly “supply fuel and expendable materials”, which were never delivered, fictitious checks were made to pass audit controls and thus being able to divert millionaire funds from the State.

In addition, the file indicates that millions of dollars were assigned as monthly items for intelligence operations, amounts that were supposedly used for personal expenses and investments of the directors and financiers of the Specialized Corps of Presidential Security (Cusep), Specialized Corps of Tourist Security (Cestur ), and other state institutions.

Another of the characteristics of the network, according to the file, is that they appointed trusted people in the audit, fuel dispatch, warehouse, food rations, intelligence, accounts receivable departments, in order to be able to maintain control of what was presented to the Comptroller General of the Republic.