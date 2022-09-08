Pepe Abad: a family business that came as an unexpected gift

Since he was a child, José Celestino Abad Torres washed the cars that his father brought from San Juan and, with a screwdriver, he removed the small stones that were embedded in the tires so that the vehicle would be immaculate before reaching the hands of a client.

That’s how he learned the value of work, without imagining that decades later he would become such a successful car salesman that he has made his family business flourish with four dealerships, located on a route they call ‘Pepe’s route’.

It’s the story of Pepe Abad, a man from Cayey born 76 years ago in the Matón Abajo neighborhood, who marked his own path in the automotive industry by building a company that began with the sale of 10 cars on the highway.

It didn’t take long for him to receive a call from Mr. Félix Rivera, owner of the Toyota dealership in Cayey, with whom he worked for a decade until he offered him his dealership, since he was thinking of retiring from the business.

“It was a Toyota dealer, but I sold more imported cars. Don Félix Rivera imported many well-selected, beautiful cars and was very responsible. That taught me, to look good with the client even if one lost money; ‘if the car fails, give it another one and get out of the problem’”, recalled the son of José Abad Zambrana and Eulalia Torres Romero.

“I worked with him for 10 years and he asked me if I had $80,000 or $90,000 that he had recently spent on remodeling the dealership. It was for me to stay with the dealer because he felt old and wanted to leave it to me, it was a gift because he was not charging me, but his investment in improvements, “he revealed about the agreement made in 1981.

The name of his company, Pepe Abad, was suggested by the Gómez Hermanos family who owned the Toyota franchise at the time.

“Eventually, my son Papo left university and came to work with me. I took him to the offices related to the dealer, I authorized him to sign checks at banks, sign contracts, buy cars. I had to learn to do what I did so I could free myself up a bit. He was a quick learner,” said the father of Wanda, Brenda and José “Papo” Abad Vega.

“I bought used cars because at that time, new cars regulated the profit. Used and imported cars had to be sold, which was what kept the business going. It was a small dealer, a larger store appeared due to Toyota’s demands, they no longer fit there. For 1998, which is where we are today, in front of Walgreens, highway PR-1 ″, he explained.

Thus he completed the model required by Toyota, adding the parts store and the service workshop. This before establishing a closer relationship with his children, who became partners in the business.

“With Papo and Brenda’s relations with the trade, the opportunity of the Kia line appeared, they consulted me. There I gave each one a share. From then on we are partners. That’s when Kia started, around 2010″, he noted.

“Then, the Nissan dealer had a few applicants, I was satisfied with Toyota and Kia, but Motorambar’s insistence that he wanted us to go because of the trust in my children because Kia was already from Motorambar; It is the company that distributes Kia and Nissan in Puerto Rico”, he reviewed regarding the acquisition of the second and third dealership.

According to Don Pepe, the most recent dealer is Hyundai.

For her part, Brenda Abad recalled how she started in her father’s company and the way in which she was integrated to play a relevant role.

“I was three years old when my dad started with the dealer Pepe Abad. Since I was little I worked doing simple things, since I was 10 years old; I filled out licenses, made contracts, helped with that kind of thing. Then I went to study Marketing, got married and went to the United States”, he stated, noting that he returned to the island after the events of September 11, 2001.

The 44-year-old female highlighted that the family operation generates about 190 direct jobs, in addition to the places that, indirectly, provide maintenance, security and gardening services, among others.

“We are joining all the corporations to Empresas Pepe Abad and preparing ourselves for the coming years of our development. I feel comfortable with the team, giving them the support, so I can focus on how we prepare. That is already set up, if another dealer comes, we are ready”, he asserted.

While his brother José stated that “the base begins with following the rules, we are honest and we take care of our clients.”

“It is a family business. We have formed a team and that has strengthened us. Look for the strengths of each one and try to maximize them. Try to get the best out of each one”, concluded the 51-year-old businessman.