Pepe Aguilar and his children Ángela and Leonardo sweep their show Jaripero Sin Fronteras in Monterrey

With an Arena open at 100 percent, the Aguilars took flight in the ring and spread their folklore to 12,000 spectators on Saturday night with his show Jaripeo Without Borders 2022.

In the first weekend of concerts in Monterrey in which the State Health Secretariat allows full capacity, the Zacatecas dynasty achieved a sold out with his marathon show of more than three hours.

Headed by Pepe Aguilarthe variety they presented was to the liking of a family audience, mostly adults, although there were also children and some minors who follow Angelawho has gained notoriety in awards for the best of Latin music, as recently happened in Lo Nuestro.

The presence of Tony Aguilar son and of Leonard Aguilar It is remarkable, they also offered a jaripeo show, which gives the show its name, with the participation of horsemen and bull riders.

Backed by mariachi and banda, the Aguilars offered a wide repertoire of songs.

While Ángela shone in the interpretation of “La Malagueña” and “La Llorona”, Pepe made them sing “El Gavilancillo” and “Chaparrita”, the first of his performance that began at 11:32 p.m. mounted on his dancing horse, following a tradition that began with his late father, Antonio Aguilar, pioneer of the horse show in Mexico.

Through the magic of video, the man from Zacatecas dressed in a charro suit did a duet with El Fantasma in “Tus Desprecios”. Her fans also chanted for her.

While he was walking around the field of the Arena converted into a ring, he gave his fans some wipes with which he dried their sweat.

Later came the time to interpret those of the unforgettable Chente as “Acá Entre Nos”, “Pátima que Seas Ajena” and “Hermoso Cariño”, which he recorded on a disc in tribute to Vicente Fernandez edited in 2013.

The man from Zacatecas remembered his father with one of his greatest hits, “Que Me Bury with the Band”, which he performed again on horseback.

After two years of events and concerts with reduced capacity, on Saturday night the Arena shone again when 12,000 people (official figure) illuminated it with their cell phones at the request of a message projected on the screens while Pepe sang “Mi Credo” .

“Thank you Monterrey, how cool!”, Expressed the charro when he saw the crowded venue.

An emotional moment came when father and daughter joined their voices and hands to perform together “Tu Sangre en mi Cuerpo” and “Prometiste”.

“Thank you for filling the Monterrey Arena with 100 percent Mexican, thank you, see you next time,” said the leader of the dynasty after midnight and after interpreting “It’s Two in the Morning.”

