Pepe Aguilar announced happy news on the networks

the aztec singer Pepe Aguilarover the years, has become one of the most representative artists of the regional music of Mexico. True to the style of his parents, Don Antonio Aguilar and Wild flower, Pepe He has had great success, thus being one of the most important singers in that country. On this occasion, he made a publication a few hours ago where he announced happy news about one of his concerts in an important city in Mexico.

Pepe Aguilar It is a trend in various entertainment media from all over the continent by publishing on your profile of your official account of Instagram a video with strong statements, as detailed by the same in the aforementioned social network. The happy announcement for the people of San Luis Potosí began as follows:

“I am doing this live to confirm and reaffirm to our friends from San Luis, Potosí that we are going to do Jaripeo without borders, do not listen to the lying voices, we are not going to cancel anything. Everything is 100% confirmed. On March 4 we will be in San Luis Potosí. In Jaripeo without borders we will have the presence of my children, both Angela and Leonardo Aguilar. ”

Recently, the famous Mexican singer celebrated the day of the mariachi with his children Angela Aguilar and Leonard Aguilar, that over the years have become current references of the regional music of Mexico. The dinasty Aguilar is one of the most important families in the musical culture of the aforementioned country.

This great popularity of the artist is reflected in the social media Since every time you post, your followers react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments on everything you share. Thanks to this they become viral on the network.