Pepe Aguilar announced happy news on the networks

James 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 45 Views

the aztec singer Pepe Aguilarover the years, has become one of the most representative artists of the regional music of Mexico. True to the style of his parents, Don Antonio Aguilar and Wild flower, Pepe He has had great success, thus being one of the most important singers in that country. On this occasion, he made a publication a few hours ago where he announced happy news about one of his concerts in an important city in Mexico.

Pepe Aguilar It is a trend in various entertainment media from all over the continent by publishing on your profile of your official account of Instagram a video with strong statements, as detailed by the same in the aforementioned social network. The happy announcement for the people of San Luis Potosí began as follows:

Topics

Source link

About James

Check Also

Tom Holland Heading New Project Alongside Amanda Seyfried

By Mariolga Vilchez February 21, 2022 at 3:33 p.m. After the premiere of several productions …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved