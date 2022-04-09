Pepe Aguilar breaks the silence: “We are going to Paris with the whole family”

Angela Aguilar He recently said that as a result of the scandal he has been involved in, he would return to his roots, that he would allow himself to be sheltered by his relative, because in these hard times he felt too vulnerable. Her father, the famous singer Pepe Aguilar, had remained silent throughout this hard process. However, a moment ago he broke the silence and appeared on Instagram to say: “Let’s go to Paris with the whole family.”

The singer shared minutes later his Live on Instagram and as a title he could: On a trip with Los Aguilar. “Let’s go to Paris with the whole family“He said during the live. “We are going to Paris to promote” Jaripeo Sin Fronteras “”, she added later.

Pepe was having a glass of Chardonnay while reading some comments from his audience, when he said: “People and the media are going around with a lot of fools now“. “I’m not going to say no mad**s,” she added afterwards. These were the only literal references that the singer made about the case of Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau, presumably.

Ángela, for her part, has kept her video on Instagram and it has already exceeded two million views. Her fans and much of her artistic community have given her all their support.

Recently, a video was also made public in which Gussy Lau appears, emphasizing that their courtship is a real fact, that they have been dating for a few weeks and that both Pepe Aguilar and Ángela’s mother were aware. That the parents of both supported the romance. However, a relative of the family told People en Español that this is not true, that they describe the situation as a breach of trust.

More about Angela Aguilar:

Ángela Aguilar receives the support of her fans after confessing on Instagram

These are the celebrities who do not turn their backs on Ángela Aguilar: Jhonny Caz, Jomari Goyso, Poncho De Nigris, Ana Bárbara and many more

Gussy Lau breaks the silence and confirms his relationship with Ángela Aguilar: he says that Pepe Aguilar already knew about his romance