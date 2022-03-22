Pepe Aguilar can’t hide his pride in rehearsals for Ángela’s show, he even started dancing!

Pepe Aguilar has shown that he is an exemplary father and that he supports the dream of his sonsspecifically with Angela and Leonard given that He has taken them along the path of triumph so that they stand out for their vocal skills.

The artist performs the show together with young people “Jaripeo without Borders” with the show they have been presented in different spaces of Mexico and the United States obtaining the applause and affection of the people.

But now Angela Aguilar is doing his tour “Mexicana in love” through several cities of United Statesthe 18-year-old artist has captivated millions of people who enjoy her songs with her voice, but without a doubt her father is her number one fan.

In a video that Pepe uploaded to his stories of Instagramit can be seen as Angela Aguilar He is rehearsing his song session and the interpreter of “For women like you” is excited by all the talent of his daughter who even started dancing.

Below the stage and directing the entire show, Pepe makes various movements with his legs and hips while Angela interprets “Como la flor”, a success of Selena which is part of the repertoire of the famous.

It should be noted that Pepe is not the only fan and member of the family who is very proud of everything that little Angela has achieved a few weeks ago. Leonard He made a comment where he mentioned that the artists really sang like his sister, because he made notes during the Lo Nuestro Awards ceremony by singing completely live.

