Pepe Aguilar celebrated his birthday with his daughters after Ángela Aguilar’s scandal

The Aguilars celebrated Aneliz’s birthday (Photos: Instagram)

After Ángela Aguilar reacted to the leaking of some photographs with Gussy Lau and will point out through a video that she felt disappointed and sad that her image as an artist was damaged by being exposed in such a way, the Aguilar dynasty showed that scandals are not a reason for the family to disintegrate.

And it is that Ángela’s brothers and Pepe Aguilar himself met to celebrate the birthday of Anneliz. It was through their respective accounts Instagram where the members of this well-known family showed some details of the fun and affectionate celebration.

For her part, Aneliz showed off her birthday cake, which was two-tiered and covered in fondant black. It also had an “A” alluding to the young woman’s initial and was decorated with candles, golden feathers, a white flower and the legend: “happy birthday aneliz (Happy Birthday)”.

Ángela congratulated her sister (Photo: Instagram/@angela_aguilar_)

Angela He did not take long to congratulate his sister and shared a series of Instastories where you can see him in various moments that he has shared with his sister: from a trip to the gym to two at a party.

Also, the singer of hits like There where they see me, what did she give you either In fact showed a tender moment during the celebration of the birth of Aneliz where her sister and Pepe Aguilar can be seen laughing in an armchair.

In the clips shown from Leonardo Aguilar’s account, Aneliz can also be seen sitting at a table, while Pepe Aguilar is by her side and the whole family sings the mornings and the celebrated is sorry for the moment.

The Aguilars are recognized for their musical talent (Photo: EFE)

And it is that the whole celebration was held during all the controversy that arose around Angela Aguilarwho is passing a difficult time in your life, due to images that became public without their consent.

Even last Thursday night, the 18-year-old singer uploaded a video to her social networks in which she expressed how this situation affected her not only on a personal level, but also professionally.

“I feel sad, disappointed, I can’t believe I’m making this video; my soul hurts...Some photos have been circulating with which I have not agreed that they should come out… I feel violated, I feel violated of the possibility of me having my own privacy, of being able to decide on my life, my body, my image, “he denounced in a clip.

Pepe Aguilar’s daughter was vulnerable in the video she shared on her social networks (Photo: Screenshot)

About the images broadcast, Ángela said she had trusted a person who made her feel disappointed, since the images that circulate not only affect her in her private life but also in the workplace.

“It has affected me financially and in terms of love, not to mention, what face can I give my family?…Although I did not agree, I put myself in a position, in this position, and that was completely wrong. my part; and that was my mistake”, explained the singer.

the interpreter said understand women who are violated through the dissemination of images without their consentand was reflected in them, whom he said he supported.

