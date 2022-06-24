Pepe Aguilar explained why he doesn’t want Ángela to sing a song by Edén Muñoz

The interpreter of the Mexican regional assured that he has a good relationship with the former vocalist of “Caliber 50”. (Photo CUARTOSCURO -Photo Instagram: @angela_aguilar_)

After the controversy faced Ángela Aguilar for leaking her romance with Gussy Lau– a Mexican composer -, the members of the dynasty tried to continue their careers away from scandal. However, in the last few hours, the interpreter of hits like You promised, for women like you Y Straight to the heart He gave something to talk about again, but this time for an action he committed approximately two years ago.

It was in September 2020 when Pepe Aguilar received strong criticism for interrupting his children, who were singing a song by Edén Muñoz, to ask them not to do it anymore. Everything happened within the framework of the National Holidays of that year, when the Aguilar family met in their dining room inside the ranch the pitayo to enjoy some typical dishes such as esquites, pozole, chiles en nogada and mini flutes.

As expected, during the evening they sang some songs from the Mexican regional, among which stood out Aguaje Activated, a song under the authorship of Edén Muñoz that 50 caliber launched in 2012 as part of his album The Good Example. Ángela and Leonardo were in charge of putting the song on the table and very happily interpreted some verses until their father asked them to stop.

“It is not right for you to sing that song and look, it is from my friend Edén Muñoz and co-composer, we have composed several songs”, he said as the young artists paid attention. At one point Angela wanted to intervene, but her father continued: “But you sound very strange saying: ‘I bring girls in my truck even cigarettes’”.

The patriarch of the family was not the only one to ask them not to sing the song, so did Aneliz Álvarez, his wife and mother of his three children: “If it’s weird to see you [Ángela] singing that song, you who sing everything like that, beautiful… ‘I’m bringing beer and drinks’”.

The action that Pepe Aguilar had with his children, especially with the interpreter of tell me how you want, really Y the crybabydivided opinions in the comments section of the video, while some users applauded the warm relationship of the dynasty, others considered that it was a bit of an exaggeration to stop the interpretation of the young singers.

After almost two years of what happened, the 53-year-old interpreter recalled the controversy and explained that everything is a matter of confusion, since he really has no problem with his children singing songs by Edén Muñoz -contrary to what is speculated-, the real reason behind what happened is that he doesn’t feel comfortable with topics that have “bad words”.

“What I don’t like is that bad words are used in the songs, but Eden hasn’t sent me any with bad words for Angela. There is a misunderstanding there”, he said before the cameras of Windowing.

In this context, Pepe Aguilar denied having differences with the former vocalist of 50 caliber and corrected: “Eden is my friend, I love how he sings and how he composes”.

On the occasion of Father’s daythe interpreter of the Mexican regional uploaded a TikTok where he asked that parents take care not to give a wrong message about happiness.

“The bitterness of today is the following: do not confuse your children, do not tell them that this life is coming to be happy. For God’s sake, what is that? You do not come to this life to be happy, because being happy is one of the thousand things you do in life“, said.

