Pepe Aguilar has a new reason to smile: he will be a grandfather!

Although Pepe Aguilar has always kept his personal life private, it seems that very soon he will throw the house out the window, as it has transpired that The Mexican singer-songwriter will soon have a new member in his family who will come to bring new joy.

And it is that according to the Chamonic3 profile, the interpreter of “For women like you” he will become a grandfatherby his eldest son José Emiliano, who had caused him some headaches in 2017, when he was arrested by the United States authorities for human trafficking.

The young man he had to pay for his crime with several months in prison and six months of rehabilitation, upon his release he joined to work next to his father Pepe Aguilar and his half brothers, Angela and Leonardin the tours they carry out with the show Jaripeo without borders.

Pepe Aguilar in the company of his son Emiliano

Although that experience seems to have been left behind and now Emiliano opens a new chapter in his life with the arrival of his first baby, in addition to that also the so-called “Gigante de Zacatecas” will live the experience of being a first-time grandfather, as does another great from the Mexican regional, Alejandro Fernández, who a few weeks ago became a grandfather for the second time.