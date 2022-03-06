Pepe Aguilar: his reaction to the possibility of becoming a grandfather | Angela Aguilar | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

Pepe Aguilar he can afford to say that two of his four children are following in his footsteps, having a very promising career in Mexican music. Leonard and Angela they are focused on staying on top of the show and for that there should be nothing to distract them.

The planning that the entire Aguilar Dynasty has put in place in order to achieve the desired objectives demands a lot of effort and perseverance, so it is not uncommon for fathers not to want anything to affect their children and their dreams.

That is why in a recent interview he had a colorful reaction when asked if he would like one of his little ones to make him a grandfather in the not too distant future.

The Mexican artist spoke about the possibility that his children would make him a grandfather (Photo: Pepe Aguilar / Instagram)

PEPE AGUILAR’S REACTION TO THE POSSIBILITY OF BEING A GRANDFATHER

In a conversation with the program “Wake up America”, The Mexican interpreter was asked about the possibility that he would become a grandfather. As expected, he issued a negative response in a peculiar manner.

“That your mouth becomes pork rinds, at that moment I don’t even know what that word is”were his first words about it, causing laughter between him and the interviewee.

In the same way, he made it clear that these things will simply happen and that it will be a decision purely for his children, which he will have to respect when that time comes.

“What is going to happen, will happen. So the moment they want to take that step they are not going to ask me, neither the boyfriend nor the girlfriend is going to tell me”he added Pepe Aguilar.

Pepe Aguilar wants to be a grandfather? pic.twitter.com/t1OwJxqYPm – The + viral (@VideosVirales69) March 4, 2022

THE CHILDREN OF PEPE AGUILAR

The ranchera singer has had four children over the years and, currently, all of them have reached the age of majority. The names of the heirs and their music are: Jose Emiliano, Aneliz, Leonardo and Angela.

Coincidentally, these last two are the ones who have been inclined to follow in the footsteps of their father, who is supporting them a lot with the aim of continuing to accumulate success.

And there is no one better than him to know what should be done or not in this race, in which he is a consecrated man in Mexico and several countries.

HOW MUCH DOES ANGELA AGUILAR CHARGE FOR A PRIVATE CONCERT?

With three albums as a soloist and two awards to her name, the singer earns the figure of 74.8 thousand dollars for a private concert, according to what was expressed by the channel in YouTube Regional Mix. If in case the interested party would like the interpreter of "Actually" to appear together with her father, Pepe Aguilar, that sum would amount to 250 thousand dollars.