Pepe Aguilar publicly ignored the composer with whom his daughter came out kissing in some photos

The composer René Humberto Lau Ibarra, better known in the world of entertainment as Gussy Lau, is once again named by the media after the scandal in which he was involved. this time It is a rudeness that Pepe Aguilar made to him after he reposted a publication of the singer.

The singer-songwriter responded or in some cases posted the reposts of the people who mentioned him for the premiere of his new album called “A la measure”, this was not the case with Gussy Lau, a fact that caught the attention of the different social networksWell, about a month ago the aforementioned composer was involved in a target of criticism with Ángela Aguilar.

Ladies and gentlemen, the time has come. my new entirely ranchero unreleased album is available on all music platforms, I hope you enjoy #ALaMedida as much as I did creating it,” Aguilar wrote on Instagram.

Also, the singer thanked after appearing in Times Square in New York, USA. At the same time he stated that he was happy to see how his music reaches so many places in the world.

“Family, today I woke up in Times Square and I got this pleasant surprise from my friends at @youtubemusic, thanks for making #ALaMedida, my new album, heard around the world. A complete pride that Mexican music sounds everywhere and that you can enjoy it very much, “she wrote in his account.

After the disclosure of the photographs where the 18-year-old singer is seen kissing with Lau, who is 33, negative comments abounded on various social networks. Some took the opportunity to criticize the singer’s father for having allowed such a relationship.

“It hurts me to have trusted a person I shouldn’t have trusted.It hurts me to have been let down by a person that, honestly, I never thought of. It hurts me to work so much from such a young age so that something like this affects him so much, ”explained the interpreter of There Where I Come.

