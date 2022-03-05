Pepe Aguilar refused to participate in the tribute album to Joan Sebastián

In the midst of rumors about a possible estrangement and conflict between the Aguilar family and that of Joan Sebastianone of the sons of the ‘King of Jaripeo’ uncovered that these arose as a result of the album in homage to his father and the refusal of Pepe Aguilar to participate in it. What is the reason? Here we tell you.

In an interview with the “Ventaneando” program, José Manuel Figueroa spoke about the rumors about an alleged conflict between the two dynasties. In this regard, he indicated that the speculations began after Pepe Aguilar refused to be part of the album that is being prepared in honor of Joan Sebastián.

“I know that you were invited to participate in a record of duets by Joan Sebastián and he said no, that he had his own project, and that’s where weaving and handling began to emerge“, assured the eldest son of the interpreter.

Although his refusal surprised Joan Sebastian’s family, for them it was not a reason for conflict between the two families. He also mentioned that the Figueroa family is not opposed to the interpreter of “For women like you” recording the hits of the ‘King of Jaripeo’.

“There is no problem with the Aguilar family, obviously there are certain commitments and contracts signed, especially by my father, and they have to be fulfilled, that is the case. There is a big commitment with the record company, ”he added before the cameras.

Although several details about the album in homage to the ‘Poeta del Pueblo’ have not yet been revealed, so far it is known that Carla Morrison and Laura Pausini will be some of the artists who will participate in the long-awaited album of duets.

