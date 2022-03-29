Pepe Aguilar reprimands his daughter Ángela for showing off something that she did not pay for

The comical moment was recorded on his YouTube account.

In the last video uploaded to the channel Pepe Aguilara very particular and funny moment was captured, because there is a moment in which he claims his daughter Ángela Aguilar for wanting to show off something that he did not pay.

The event occurred when the father and daughter were traveling on the jet used by the family to travel together with their pug dog “El Gordo Aguilar”, from the family that always appears in these clips.

A misunderstanding between father and daughter

According to Antonio Aguilar, son of the singer and Flor Silvestre, it all started when the singer took a picture of his daughter.

Ángela asked that I please send her the photograph to upload it to her Instagram account.

This annoyed the interpreter, who assured that his daughter was showing off the aircraft as if it were her property.

“I’m going to take a photo of Angela inside the plane, who is not paying a penny at all and is showing off as if it were her,” said Pepe Aguilar.

The “Princess of the Mexican regional” explained that her only intention was for the photo to show the accessories and a bag that she carried with her.

Finally, the interpreter of “For women like you” took the photo of his daughter, who posed for several of the photos and continued with the family’s trip to Monterrey and Saltillo.