Pepe Aguilar ridicules Ángela Aguilar during an interview with Pati Chapoy | VIDEO

Angela Aguilar She has become one of the most beloved Mexican singers of the moment, thanks to the fact that her harmonious voice has captivated people of all ages, who do not hesitate to highlight her talent on social networks.

Although we cannot deny that another of her great attributes is her incomparable beauty, which is characterized by the tenderness of her facial features and slender figure, which she enjoys adorning with colorful dresses and suits.

On the other hand, the influence that his father has on his taste for regional Mexican is clear, in fact, in various interviews it has been possible to see that both are very close, although that does not mean that sometimes Pepe Aguilar can commit certain imprudence that leave their daughter in check, as happened in an interview that the singer gave to Pati Chapoy.

At first we see Angela talking with the entertainment journalist about how she acquired a taste for music and her first experience on stage, but suddenly Pepe Aguilar enters the scene and after exchanging a few words with Pati Chapoy, ends up ventilating Angela Aguilarsaying that she was sick to her stomach.

“Here he is poor (referring to Angela Aguilar), I know he hasn’t told her, but her stomach is sick,” she said. Pepe Aguilar in front of the cameras of Ventaneando.

Before which, the young singer, trying to hide her sorrow with a tender smile, questioned her father “Why are you saying these things?”, to which, Pepe Aguilar He replied: “because you are a professional girl who, feeling bad, is doing her job and it’s cool that they know it”.

Apparently, Angela Aguilar She had an upset stomach because she is a sushi lover and possibly something she ate made her feel bad, although she assured that she felt fine.

Behind the aired broadcast by Pepe Aguilar In the middle of the interview, Ángela’s mother took him away, but not before talking a little about her daughter’s eating habits, who only smiled at the embarrassing interventions of her parents.

