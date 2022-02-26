Pepe Aguilar scolds Eduin Caz prior to the Premios Lo Nuestro event, what did he do?

The awkward moment between the artists occurred during rehearsals for the tribute to Vicente Fernández.

By: Muse Style Writing February 25, 2022 5:54 p.m.

Last Thursday afternoon, the ‘Premios lo Nuestro’ ceremony was held, with big stars as guests, such as Maluma, David Bisbal, Karol G, Christian NodalGrupo Firme, Ángela and Pepe Aguilar, just to mention a few.

The event shone for the participation of great artists, who made their presentation and boasted of their victories after coming out winners in the musical categories; however, not everything was so good, as there were an artist who ended up being “scolded”.

Pepe Aguilar scolds Eduin Caz

Pepe Aguilar was the famous one who “put Eduin Caz in his place” in what seemed to be the rehearsals prior to the ‘Premios lo Nuestro’ event, at least that’s what Grupo Firme’s own vocalist said.

The singer turned to his official Instagram account to share a photo in which he looks very attentive looking at Angela’s father while he seems to be telling her something important.

The joke is to put on a concentration face when they are scolding you (even if you don’t understand or mothers) so that everything continues to flow, “Caz wrote in the image.

It should be noted that the interpreter of “Cada Quien” added a joke emoji, so it is very likely that it was not a scoldingby the member of the Aguilar dynasty, but of a piece of advice he gave him.

Pepe Aguilar is a plus-size artist and with many years of experienceso if anyone has good advice on a music career, that’s definitely him.