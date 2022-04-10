Pepe Aguilar speaks out after the leak of the photographs of Ángela and Gussy Lau – Prensa Libre

Ángela Aguilar shared a video in which she expressed her annoyance towards the situation and towards the person who leaked the photographs. She assured that she felt violated and “violated of the possibility of not having my own privacy and being able to decide on my life, my body and my image. ”. In addition, he added that it has affected him in his personal life and with his family.

A few days ago, several photographs of Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau were released in which they were seen posing romantically, which gave rise to rumors of a possible love relationship. The first to confirm the courtship was the Sinaloan composer, then the singer broke the silence by expressing her annoyance at the leaking of the photos.

Lau said in a live broadcast on April 6 that he was dating Ángela Aguilar. “Ok, we walk together so as not to make a long story short. We have been dating since mid-February and everything is being handled privately.”

The 33-year-old composer clarified that he decided to confirm his romance with Ángela Aguilar since nonsense rumors have been generated after the leak of these photographs.

Faced with this controversy, the followers of the Aguilar dynasty questioned what the reaction of the interpreter of You promised.

Pepe Aguilar He broke his silence on April 8, through a live video on Instagram. The singer showed that he was in a luxurious plane. “Where is this charro going? (…) Right now we have this trip to France and in July we have another one to Spain (…) the whole family is going to Paris with great pleasure, I will be talking there, ”he announced in the broadcast, according to Infobae.

Later he said that “The media and the people are going around with a lot of bullshit right now” and added that many “gossips” entered his live broadcast because they thought he would say more about the leaked photos, but it would not be so.

It is not the first time that Pepe Aguilar has published something after the scandal. On Thursday, April 7, he posted a photo with his eldest daughter, Aneliz, where he wished her a happy birthday. “Dear daughter, I adore you, many congratulations. Happy 24th!… No sorry 21st,” he wrote.

According to international media, a close friend of the Aguilar family said that the artist is furious at the leaking of the images. Even that he believed he was breach of trust.