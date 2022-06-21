Pepe Aguilar spoke about raising his children and assures that to be an excellent father you have to be a “good person”

Father’s Day is celebrated every third Sunday of every June, and it is that the singer Pepe Aguilar wanted to pronounce on this commemoration and what it would be like to carry out this task in the right way.

The followers of the ‘Aguilar Dynasty’ are very close not only to the father of this family, but also to his children, and who have also turned out to be quite creative and talented, as they have made it known with the extensive career that they have, because they have achieved it with their own merit.

However, he has almost always tried to stay quite close to his four children, and although he has made it clear that he is usually strong-willed and has rules so that they are good people, he has also ended up being very understanding and even consenting.

“I have realized that there is no way to protect them 24 hours a dayat a certain moment protecting does more harm than not because people have to experiment (…) I put my faith in God so that he protects them and knows how to take care of themselves, that the work that his mother and I did as parents has been strong enough (…) That life hurts them less, because it’s going to hurt, it’s going to hurt, “he explained to the magazine Hello!

In addition, he explained that his role has always been to work so that his children always bear in mind the importance of values ​​and also the principles that will ultimately give him results throughout his life, for this reason he said that: “ Being honest with yourself you realize your limitations; therefore, you can quickly accept and love yourself, not having to lie or do things that harm you, ”he explained to the aforementioned magazine.

However, Aguilar has always stated that although none of his four children, whether Emiliano, Leonardo, Aneliz and Ángela are not small, that would not be a reason to neglect them or not be attentive to their well-being.

“The best way to be a good father is to be a good person.“, highlighted the singer.

