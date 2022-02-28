Pepe Aguilar visited the grave of Vicente Fernández at the Los 3 Potrillos ranch

After stealing the red carpet from Premio Lo Nuestro with his dog Gordo and the ceremony with his daughter Angela Aguilar, Pepe Aguilar has returned to the stages of Mexico in the most spectacular way possible.

The singer presented his show called “Jaripeo without borders 2022” which has part of the Aguilar Dynasty, as is his daughter and Leonardo and Antonio Aguilar. The first date took place on February 25 at the Plaza de Toros de Santa María, Querétaro and was completely sold out.

“Impossible to find a better way to start”, celebrated Pepe Aguilar on his Instagram account with a photo of the bullring without being able to receive a single soul. In the preview of his show in Guadalajara, the singer shared a video summary of last Friday’s show. “Last night #JaripeoSinFronteras in Querétaro, Infinite thanks for making this Full House”, wrote.

He also celebrated a sold out performance on Saturday night. “Finally we were able to return with #JSF after the pandemic AND WHAT A RETURN!!! WE SOLD OUT TICKETS AT CAPACITY ALLOWED”he wrote, sharing another photo of the packed venue.

Pepe Aguilar visited the grave of Vicente Fernández

Pepe Aguilar took the time this Sunday to be present in the first phase of the Charra Champions League, which took place at the Los 3 Potrillos ranch. It is in this place where Vicente Fernández is buried, who died on December 12.

Taking advantage of his visit, the singer paid his respects to Chente and shared his visit on his Instagram stories. He also recorded his son displaying his skill on a horse.