Pepe Aguilar visits the tomb of Don Vicente Fernández and Doña Cuquita at the ‘Los Tres Potrillos’ ranch

Almost three months have passed since the world of Hispanic entertainment was shocked by the death of Don Vicente Fernández, one of the greatest idols of Regional Mexican musicafter spending more than four months in a hospital in Jalisco, Mexico.

After it became known about the death of the famous singer considered one of the greatest exponents of the Mexican regional genre, various personalities from the show business sent messages to fire the idol who was also known as “The King”.

Some of the personalities from the world of music who were present during the tribute to “Don Chente” were members of the Aguilar dynastyamong them Pepe Aguilar and his children Ángela and Leonardo, who are also dedicated to regional music.

After the departure of the last idol of the Mexican song in the world, the world of music has been shocked, for which various tributes and tributes have been prepared to the famous singer from Huentitán.

Precisely one of these last tributes was witnessed at Premio Lo Nuestro, where Ángela Aguilar, Christian Nodal, David Bisbal, among others, were present.

The producer of said tribute to the singer of “Estoscelos” was precisely Pepe Aguilar, who during an interview revealed to Bandamax that he had the opportunity to live with the Fernández family because he visited the grave of Don Chente Fernández, this prior to the tribute to Vicente Fernández at Premio Lo Nuestro, where it was questioned that the presence of the members of the Fernández Dynasty was necessary.

“Right now I come from Los Tres Potrillos, I went with Gerardo and I was with Mrs. Cuquita, we were there, because there is a great affection. As a singer I have a lot of respect for Vicente Fernández“, revealed Pepe Aguilar regarding his meeting with the family of Vicente Fernández.

This is how the tribute to Don Vicente was lived

The delivery of Los Premios Lo Nuestro 2022 had many surprises, emotion and interesting collaborations, among which highlights the one starring Pepe Aguilar and ‘El Fantasma’although without a doubt, the most anticipated moment of the night was the tribute paid to Vicente Fernández, who died at the end of last year, something that was reflected in Pepe’s YouTube account, where he gave a heartfelt message about the “Charro from Huentitan”.

“Don Vicente has been one of the most important exponents, that is why it was tremendously important to capture that essence, that version of Don Vicente’s Mexican music and that it not be lost, and if you see, they are very different singers (those in charge of the tribute) and the essence was not lost, the essence of Vicente Fernández and Mexican music remained”exposed Pepe Aguilar.

