Pepe Aguilar would have warned Gussy Lau that he would be imprisoned if he leaked more photos of Ángela

After the tremendous scandal that caused the leaking of photos of Angela Aguilar kissing passionately with her so-called boyfriend, Gussy Lauit was recently revealed that the family was not upset about it, but because there was a possibility that it would show other more risqué images.

According to the entertainment magazine TV Notas, the fact that the interpreter of “La Llorona” has uploaded a video to her networks where she explained that she felt “betrayed and violated in her privacy”It was just a first wake-up call for Lau to see the impact and strength of the Aguilar dynasty.

According to what a family friend would have told said medium, the reality is that the photos of the kisses were not found on the Instagram of the supposed ex-boyfriend of the youngest of the Aguilars, but “a friend or a cousin of the composer, had access to his cell phone and stole many photos”.

Hence, the singer’s fear was that the intimate photos she had sent to her partner could reach other hands and be leaked on social networks.

What did Pepe Aguilar say when he found out that Gusy Lau had other, more intimate photos of Ángela?

For this reason, according to the source, the famous charro “told Ángela that he was not going to leave her alone in this problem and they immediately went to his law firm and they explained the situation to him,” letting him know that the Olympia Law recognizes cyber violence and punishes crimes that violate the sexual intimacy of people through digital means

Given this, and with knowledge of the set of reforms to the General Law on Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence and the Federal Penal Code, Pepe Aguilar would have warned Gussy Lauveiled through the communication of his daughter, who had violated the privacy of Angelawhich would plunge him into a legal problem for which he could spend up to six years in prison, if the other images come to light.