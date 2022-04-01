Pepillo Origel and the original Rivera by Silvia Pinal

Sometimes, and although it should not be so, the journalist becomes the story. This is the case of Juan José Origel, famous for his sharp comments on various TV programs —he started on ‘Ventaneando’ more than 25 years ago and later famously “betrayed” the fearsome Pati Chapoy, leaving for Televisa from one day to the next, company in which he has remained constantly, giving news and sometimes, starring in it (without any shame), as happened with his brawls with Flor Rubio, how criticized he was for going to Miami to get vaccinated against COVID when in Mexico you couldn’t and what happens to him now.

Juan José ‘Pepillo’ Origel and his colleague Martha Figueroa on a red carpet in CDMX. (Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage)

In his program ‘Con Permiso’, which is broadcast on pay television and in which he shares credits and a table with the renowned writer and journalist Martha Figueroa, Origel, famous for his nonchalance, his mischief and his salacious way of releasing the notes , declared that his close friend, the eminent diva Silvia Pinal, had already put her inheritance matters in order and that even he was going to benefit from the generosity of the great star.

what how? Well yes. The most popular social media columnist and celebrity commentator in Mexico said that the protagonist of ‘Viridiana’ has already promised him that she will inherit the famous painting of the actress made by Diego Rivera in 1955, and that it is one of the most celebrities of the culture of Mexico in the 20th century.

According to Origel, he would inherit the work of art when the actress died, however, this contrasts with statements that she herself made, previously, at an open microphone on the Maxine Woodside program ‘Todo para la mujer’, in 2018. In that interview , the actress, the last survivor of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema (although Ignacio López Tarso is older, he began his film career many years later) revealed that the painting, in which she appears very young and dressed in black, is part of the inheritance that he will leave to his children Alejandra and Luis Enrique Guzmán and Silvia Pasquel, his eldest daughter.

“The painting is in the Museo Estudio de Diego Rivera, there it will remain exhibited, although the property belongs to my children, that is, on loan, my children give it to the Casa de Diego, they have insurance, normally when they lend it to others museums have the insurance.”

On the other hand, the law that protects the nation’s cultural heritage means that certain works by artists considered part of the heritage, such as Diego Rivera or Frida Kahlo, cannot be sold or inherited privately or publicly, or taken out of the country, unless to have permits from the Ministry of Culture, the National Institute of Fine Arts and in some cases, the National Institute of Anthropology and History. That is the reason why La Pinal had established the residence of the original in the museum, where it has all the institutional protection, and for this reason there are also —as far as is known— at least two replicas of the painting.

One of them is an exact replica that hangs in the dining room of the Pinal residence in the exclusive El Pedregal enclave, which he ordered to be made to protect the painting and is completely identical, while there is another one, also owned by the Pinal, which was made by set designers from Televisa to be part of the props for more than two decades of their program ‘Woman: Cases of real life’.

This work was given to the actress and producer when the broadcasts of the program ceased and later she lent this replica (which is not as exact as the one she has in her house, which was made based on the sketches of the original painting, which Rivera gave her along with the work as a gift) similar to the production of Carla Estrada for her bioseries, in 2018.

Until now, neither Silvia nor her offspring had made any comment about Origel’s statement, who said “I would lend the painting to a museum, but it’s mine.” However, sources close to Silvia Pinal’s office indicated that they did not know anything about the alleged legacy, since the actress officially made her distribution of assets and legacies in life a long time ago and the only official version, said by herself, is the pointed out in the Woodside program, although in the entertainment circles it is said that “Pepillo” probably does receive a posthumous gift from the actress, although clearly and for multiple reasons mentioned above it would not be Rivera’s original (which is invaluable) but surely one of the replicas that already exist.

