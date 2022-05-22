Pepillo Origel wishes that “God receives” the grandmother of Laura Zapata and Thalía: “That is no longer life” | News from Mexico

MEXICO.- On May 18, Laura Zapata announced that her grandmother, Eva Mange, 104, was hospitalized for a serious anemia problem. The lady required a blood transfusion and, fortunately, was released a few hours later.

Zapata reported everything on his social networks where he received comments of good wishes for his grandmother and his sister Thalía; however, the words of Juan José Origel drew attention, who suggested that Mrs. he is not living “a good life”.

“With all my love, may God receive her. This is no longer life For my dear Doña Eva, whom I have had so much love for, ”wrote the entertainment journalist.

Immediately, Pepillo Origel unleashed criticism on social networks, because his comment was taken Almost like a death wish.

Zapata herself replied noticeably annoyed. “The truth is incomprehensible your comment who are you to say if it’s life or not life the one my grandmother has,” said the actress, adding angry emojis.

The driver acknowledged that his comment went too far and posted a video apologizing. According to Origel, he believes that it is better to be “elsewhere” than to suffer in this world, and it was this thought that made him wish Doña Eva be in “a better place. The journalist emphasized that he has great esteem for the lady, but he sees that at her age he’s just suffering.

“But excuse me, I offer you an apology, forgive me. I’m nobody to say if she lives, or doesn’t live or if she goes or doesn’t go. God willing and it’s good that she has you to take care of her. Forgiveness. God bless you and bless Doña Eva,” Pepillo said in the clip he posted on his social networks.