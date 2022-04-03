Pepillo Origen confirms this celebrity to enter the House of Celebrities 2

Great expectation caused the first version of reality ‘The House of the Famous’, Telemundo, inspired by the famous ‘Big Brother VIP’ format, where the winner of the first version was the former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, and where we saw figures like Gaby Spanic, Pablo Montero and Manelykamong others.

Since this ended they began to rumor possible candidates for a second versionand since we found out that they would indeed make a second part of this success, we were surprised when we found out who are the first celebrities who already signed a contract to be part of the program.

What Brenda Zambranowhom we first saw in ‘Acapulco Shore’ and ‘Guerreros 2020’, will also be Luis Caballero, “The Colt”, controversial character who has participated in television programs such as ‘La Academia’, ‘Acapulco Shore’ and ‘Guerreros 2020’.