Pepito Rossi, the eternal return of the predestined victim of injuries: enters and scores in Serie B, giving Spal the victory over Cosenza

Give him the field, even a few minutes, and he will score. The principle, however Red Pepito from New Jersey, it has always been very simple: it is everything else that – sometimes in a cruel way – has made it difficult for him. Pepito is harder however, the desire to score is stronger than the fragility of his ligaments (and bad luck, of course). Yes, because Rossi still had the strength for a A new start, starting in B, from Spal, almost muted: it took him just over ten minutes to catch a ball in the center of the area, steal his marker and give the winning goal against the Cosenza to the Emilians who believed in him. And exactly one year after the end of his latest adventure, a few not so exciting months in the United States with the Real Salt Lake, here he is again: in blue and white, in cadeteria, but there, on the pitch, scoring goals. Against the burnt opportunities, against the myriad of injuries suffered against some naivety which certainly cost him less expensive than everything else.

The gallons of the predestined he had earned them by rubbing his eyes a sir Alex Ferguson, starting from the Manchester United youth teams with a great debut in the first team. Passed to Parma in 2007, he scored 9 goals in 19 games, removing the ducals from the relegation zone and making everyone agree: that kid is strong. In Italy Pepito hadn’t scored since 2018, with the shirt of Genoa: two centers in ten games, not much. Before that, to track down the latest goals you have to go back to the good period of Fiorentina, an adventure that began with real wonders, with a hat-trick at the Juventus which made him seem impregnable. Then, of course, the injury. And the previous adventure had also begun among the wonders, the one at Villareal: a splendid match against Atletico Madrid, a goal, an assist… and the crash. But he comes back, he is hungry for goals: so much that he makes them 32 in one season and drives the market crazy. The wants it Barcelona, Juve wants it, the Bayern: Villareal does not give up … and when Pepito is convinced he gets injured again. It will practically always be like this: even al Celta Vigo, between 2016 and 2017, when he returned for the umpteenth time to do well.

Scarred by injuries, after the short adventure with Genoa he remains without a team for a long time: he trains with Manchester United – where he continues to show his shots – then in New Jersey, then at Villareal, then landed in the USA and returned to scoring in Mls with Real from Salt Lake City. Then another year stopped, still against his will: at the age of 34, the call from Spal arrives, the signing, a week after the debut of about twenty minutes, and today the goal. In B, far from the stars and from the stages he was used to… but still on the pitch, still with the hunger of when with the Villareal and Fiorentina shirts he was a danger for everyone. Welcome back Pepito, Once again.