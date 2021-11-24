“Peppa Pig …”. Boris Johnson’s surreal speech to British entrepreneurs

The world of Peppa Pig as a business model and welfare ideal. The comparison made yesterday by the British premier Boris Johnson it will probably not end up in business schools, but on the other hand it has already managed to make people talk. Between improvisations, unorthodox parallels and catchy phrases, the head of Her Majesty’s government was the protagonist of an unusual speech to say the least during his recent conference at the Confederation of British Industry. After losing the thread in the clipboard he was holding, Johnson is in fact gone freewheeling and overcame embarrassment by juggling improvisation. He did so, surprisingly, speaking of Peppa Pig World, an amusement park located in Hampshire and which is decreed to the protagonist of the popular cartoon.

“ I visited Peppa Pig World yesterday, which we should all do “, the tenant of Downing Street said out of the blue, arousing the disbelief of the audience. Then Johnson praised the cartoon and the induced it originated from it.” Peppa Pig’s world is just my kind of place: safe roads, discipline in schools, strong emphasis on transportation systems. Who would have thought that a pig that looks like a hair dryer, a kind of hair dryer designed by Picasso, a pig that was rejected by the BBC, would end up being exported to 180 countries with theme parks in the United States and China? We have also been blessed with the incredible power of British business invective “, he continued. His speech, in a few hours, made the rounds of the international media but at the same time became a reason for criticisms by the opposition. “ It is the perfect metaphor for a chaotic and incompetent government “, for example, attacked the Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey. Labor Rachel Reeves, on the other hand, called the intervention” chaotic and not very funny “.

But the one about Peppa Pig wasn’t the only one out of program reserved by Boris Johnson for the audience of British entrepreneurs. In fact, at the Confederation of British Industry, the prime minister had also imitated the roar of an engine to make it clear that electric cars are silent “ but they turn on the lights faster than a Ferrari “. Then, the further and unsettling comparison with Moses, referring to his ten points for the green economy. “ They are a decalogue that I produced a year ago when I arrived from Sinai “joked the British Prime Minister, alluding to the 10 commandments.