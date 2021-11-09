Pepsi expects Tesla Seeds by the end of the year. Word of Ramon Laguarta

Tesla’s anticipated electric truck is about to go live in the form of one small fleet which will officially begin to transport materials and goods for PepsiCo. The announcement was made directly by the CEO Pepsi, Ramon Laguarta to CNBC and its reporter Jim Cramer; a fleet of Tesla electric trucks will be delivered by the end of this year.

PepsiCo, the multinational that has always challenged CocaCola has shown an interest in Elon Musk’s electric truck and had placed an order for more than 100 trucks in 2017 since its announcement.