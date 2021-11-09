Pepsi expects Tesla Seeds by the end of the year. Word of Ramon Laguarta
Tesla’s anticipated electric truck is about to go live in the form of one small fleet which will officially begin to transport materials and goods for PepsiCo. The announcement was made directly by the CEO Pepsi, Ramon Laguarta to CNBC and its reporter Jim Cramer; a fleet of Tesla electric trucks will be delivered by the end of this year.
PepsiCo, the multinational that has always challenged CocaCola has shown an interest in Elon Musk’s electric truck and had placed an order for more than 100 trucks in 2017 since its announcement.
“In all probability we will have the first trucks by the fourth quarter of the year”, Laguarta specified without however revealing the precise number of how many Tesla Seeds it will receive, but going back to some secondary statements from PepsiCo spokespersons from the months prior to the summer, yes would speak of 15/16 Tesla Seeds.
Pepsi’s number one added: “We are working with Tesla to lower our harmful emissions from transportation. These represent 10% of our greenhouse gas emissions, so we want to work to lower them and find other greener solutions. Usually we change the trucks in our fleet every ten years, the average life of our vehicle used for transport and this also represents an important cost for us ” Laguarta finally declared: “I can confirm that we are waiting for the first Tesla Semi. Tesla is the company we have turned to to renew our fleet but I do not want to advertise to anyone. We should receive the first deliveries in this fourth quarter of the year. year. We are working with them to improve “.
The first electric trucks for PepsiCo could be delivered despite laconic statements by Elon Musk who had recalled, in the last shareholders’ meeting, how the shortage of chips and the shortage in supply chains would have delayed the deliveries and production of Tesla Semi and Cybertruck, to arrive at a full production only in 2023 forwarded. Instead, despite these claims, the first Tesla trucks could really get into the hands of PepsiCo.