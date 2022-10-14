Pepsi’s amazing new football ad featuring Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Ronaldinho!
As before every World Cup, Pepsi has released an amazing new advert featuring Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho ruling the Qatari streets. The video is going viral on social media.
Pepsi likes to ride the wave of the FIFA World Cup. Before each edition, the beverage brand has always offered elaborate advertisements featuring football stars. Some were remembered and still resonate in the hearts of fans today. Here, we find three big names, all partners of the American brand for a long time.
The video features Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Ronaldinho hitting the streets of Qatar to do battle. Each reveals its technical facilities ball at the foot and eliminates opponents throughout the city. Fabrizio Romano and Luca de Pedreiro also appear for a few seconds with their mythical facial expressions. In the end, the 2min15 stack up easily with lots of action and special effects.
Of course, many fans enjoyed this display of all-time talent under the Pepsi banner. The audiovisual content makes the buzz on Youtube and on other social networks very popular with enthusiasts.
