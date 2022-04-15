Perales, are you retiring?: “As long as there are stories to tell, I’ll be there”

After almost five decades making the Hispanic world fall in love with his anthems, José Luis Perales wants to get off the stage and dedicate more time to the pleasures of his life. Of course, in a talk with Efe in Buenos Aires, in which he defends reggaeton and undresses his eternal fearsthe prolific Spanish artist warns: “As long as there are stories to tell, I’ll be there”.

“If the muses come and blow a new song in my ear, of course I’m going to listen to them. And if that happens, then there will have to be a record. Which I don’t think there will be, although you can never say ‘of I won’t drink this water’, it’s these long concerts and tours again”, says the author of timeless songs like “And how is he” and “A sailboat called freedom”.

Father of two grown children and grandfather of four grandchildren, Perales (Castejón, Cuenca, 1945), who, in addition to triumphing singing, has a long career as composer of ‘hits’ for Raphael, Isabel Pantoja, Rocío Jurado or Mocedadesbelieves that his present involves continuing to enjoy his “passion”, music, but in a different way, writing in peace in the piece of land he loves so much.

“It has a lot of me as a child. As a child I went to pick cherries to that place, and getting there again is listening to the birds saying, ‘let’s see what happens today, let’s see what you are going to write about today,'” he says.

ETERNAL FEARS

Immersed in the tour “Ballads for a Farewell”which in its last stretch takes him to Argentina, Chile and Uruguay after passing through the United States, says goodbye to the stage -the last concert will be on April 24 in Montevideo- with intact faculties –“curiously after so many years I sing much better”he assures- and with more applause than ever.

“I want to finish as I started but with fewer fears. And right now I’m just afraid of tomorrow when I sing, because you don’t think my fears are gone,” he insists.

Fear of failure that has dragged on since, at the beginning of the 70s, as an industrial master’s student who loved to compose songs, producer Rafael Trabucchelli changed his life when it encouraged him to sing and not just write.

“He discovers me in a way when I present him with a song for Jeanette, the “Because you are leaving” (the most covered song of his career). And when he hears her she says to me ‘why don’t you sing?'”, she recalls.

But fate led this author who did not want to be a singer to publish his first album in 1973, which included “Jealousy of my Guitar”.

“That exploded quickly and first of all here in Argentina. Two or three weeks later they call me from the company and tell me that I have to come and pick up the gold record,” he evokes.

That first trip to Latin America, which he remembers fondly -Buenos Aires was lined with his photos-, he left behind anecdotes such as his own escape to avoid a meeting with journalists: “I looked for an excuse not to be there. It was truly incredible the fears I had” .

“CONTANT” OF STORIES

In love with music since he was a child, the composer of “Let the children sing” recounts how his mother was a “true fan” of his. “And when she heard me songs that I sang and wrote, she told me: ‘oh my son, what a pity that no one knows them!'”, He tells between laughs.

Already with Latin America surrendered at his feet, what he never did well was abandoning his family for months to go on tour. Until years ago, one day, when he returned, a gesture from María, his little daughter, led him to say stop and space out his trips: “When I went to kiss him, he didn’t know me, and from that moment on I said ‘this not””.

Making lyrics that are felt by the singers for whom he composes is for him the true success of his profession. Even the Juror had wondered how he could know her so well. “Well, look, Rocío, because I have studied in Seville for seven years with the Salesians and see if I know the Andalusian character. And what are you? Well, you are Andalusia,” he recalls.

“In what I have written for others I try to imagine at least the singer singing that, I will even tell you a secret: I imitated them. I used to make a song for Raphael, even now I do it, and I imitate Raphael to see how would you do it”, he confesses.

Always accompanied by his son Pablo, who has followed in his footsteps and dedicates himself to music production, Perales, who in recent years has even published novels, defines himself as “a story teller”, an observer of things on the street and of people’s lives.

Although today he rules out, for example, writing reggaeton. “Because I don’t know how to do it, not for anything else”, he stresses about a musical style that “young boys have invented and have the right to sing it and have fun with it and live from it, because there are many and that must be respected” .