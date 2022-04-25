Perales retires from the stage in Uruguay

“When I come home tomorrow, I’ll think about what new song I could give you later.” Thus, generous with his audience, discreet as he always was and emotional in his last live performance, José Luis Perales said goodbye to the stage before an unconditional public that filled the Antel Arena in Montevideo.

The Uruguayan capital vibrated during the last concert of the Spanish singer-songwriter, who closed his tour in Uruguay -postponed by the pandemic- with an emotional recital in which, from the first minute, he reviewed his career as a performer and composer.

Thousands of people, many of them combing gray hair, chanted, without ceasing, the repertoire that the artist from Cuenca prepared for this tour, a review of his musical career in 25 songs in which the singer defined love and heartbreak hundreds of times .

Love that went beyond the lyrics of the songs and translated into more than one “I love you” or “I love you” out loud between theme and theme. The arms raised, the applause and the ovations did not stop during the 2 hours of the show.

Not even the canes, crutches or walkers that appeared in some rows prevented Perales from being received standing up and applauded in the same way throughout the concert. Many daughters and grandchildren accompanied their elders, unconditional supporters of Perales since 1973, when he published “Celos de mi guitarra”, one of the songs that opened the evening.

“Y te vas” was played and the audience burst into a “Vos seguís” that began quietly, ended up infecting the entire audience and was repeated again like a mantra at various times during the concert.

Mari and Beatriz witnessed this farewell from the privilege of the front row. Although more than two decades separate them in age, the love for Perales unites them.

In March, on her 79th birthday, Mari received her ticket as a gift from her son. Visibly moved, she remembers the other time she was able to see Perales, also thanks to him.

Meanwhile, Beatriz invested her savings because she knew it was the last time she would have the opportunity to see “a genius, the best artist of all time.”

Pablo, a young rocker, defines himself as “peralista”, infected by the energy and admiration of his father, whom he transferred from Paysandú (west of the country) to see his idol tonight.

Without knowing many of these spectators, but aware of the affection they feel for him, the singer-songwriter told them from the stage that they are “quite special people, quite generous” and that, for this reason, he had chosen Montevideo for the goodbye to the tables. .

”It has been a difficult year for everyone, but to have the opportunity of this tour, which is the last one, to finish in this place has been special. I will carry it in my heart,” he continued.

The composer who “didn’t want to be a singer” and who was “happy writing for someone he didn’t know” reeled off great hits for about 120 minutes such as “They called him crazy”, “Why are you leaving” or “I believe in you”, songs that they were always known in the voices of other artists.

At 77 years old and, despite the exhaustion after a tour of several countries in which he was giving away his early goodbye, Perales offered a seamless voice and an eternal smile of gratitude, which did not fade for a moment.

”Lost melody“, ”She and he“ or ”Let the children sing“ also sounded in the final part of the recital, in which his best-known songs were not lacking as encores: ”A sailboat called freedom“, ”And how is he ” and I love you”.

Precisely he dedicated a verse of this song to the public who did not want to say goodbye to their idol: “I love you like the earth to the sun”; and she said goodbye forever with her song “I’ll leave quietly”, to which the audience responded with an emotional “come back” in unison.

And, after receiving an ovation of more than five minutes, he walked slowly with his hands in his pockets, gave one last look to the public and left.