Peralta clarifies what he said about the case of Donald Guerrero

When the Legal Consultant of the Executive Power, Antonio Peraltawas asked about the case that the Public Ministry has against the former Minister of Finance, Donald Guerrero, affirmed that due process must be respected with that and other justifiable cases.

In addition, Peralta specified that from the Executive power There is an order for officials not to interfere in matters of Justice and, very specifically, with the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic.

The official told journalists that “with this case and with all of them, I am a champion of respect for due process.” And he added: “I’m not saying he’s not respected. I am saying that with all the cases of Justice, in my opinion, and my personal attitude is that the law must respect due process for all citizens who are being subject to a judicial process.

It may interest you: MP and National Police will strengthen the training of their investigative teams

Today, the Executive’s consultant reiterated with a tweet that he is in favor of respecting the due process of all defendants. But he limited to a media outlet that “saying that I claim respect for the rights of a particular defendant has overtones of handling«.

It is recalled that the persecuting body has opened a process against Guerrero for alleged crimes of corruption during the exercise of his functions as head of the Treasury in the management of Danilo Medina.

On the subject, the senator for the province Elías Piña, yvan lorenzoassured that the director of the Specialized Prosecution Office against Administrative Corruption (Pepca), Yeni Berenice Reynoso, “deliberately” leaks information to the media about people who have a judicial process.

The congressman referred in those terms against the attorney, due to the difference that exists between her and the magistrate Miriam Germán Brito, attorney general of the Republic, on the request for a fiscal folder of the former minister of Tax authorities.

In this sense, Berenice Reynoso kept the investigations about the former official confidential. «She does not want to correspond to a request from Miriam Germán. She refuses to hand over the folder against the law. However, she leaks information to the media that damages the life and dignity of a person who is being investigated, “said Lorenzo.