Percassi: “Gasperini at the center of our project, contract extended until 2024”

Luca Percassi to the microphones of Sky after the 4-0 victory against Venice announced the extension of the contract for Mr. Gasperini which was signed on the morning of Tuesday 30 November. “Today we formalized Gian Piero Gasperini’s contract extension, he is at the center of the project and will be until 2024, with an option for 2025. It was something we had already shared in the summer, but this morning we managed to formalize the agreement . He’s the right person for our project, ”added the Nerazzurri CEO after the 4-0 win against Venice.

“Something big? In a very simple way we know how to appreciate every game, we know where we come from, we cannot underestimate anything. We have very concrete objectives without making too many fancy flights ». Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi continued: «Gasperini knows how to stimulate all players, today he has changed many, thanks to the coach for the work he does. We must continue to do what is good for Atalanta. It further consolidates a relationship of trust. Talk about something else? Atalanta cannot mention other goals, if we did we would be crazy. Everyone must give their best ».

