Percussionist Changuito hospitalized after his daughter’s criticism of the Cuban Institute of Music

The prominent Cuban musician José Luis Quintana Fuentes, popularly known as “Changuito”, was admitted to the Enrique Cabrera Cossío General Hospital (El Nacional), after his daughter publicly summoned the Cuban Institute of Music to support him.

Yudianis Quintana González, daughter of the prestigious percussionist, shared a video on her Facebook wall to publicize her father’s situation and reassure those who worried about her health.

“Yesterday they treated me and they informed me that his leg is sick. Then tomorrow they will decide, as tomorrow is Monday, they are going to do some tests and that, but his leg is very sick. It was complicated by the wait, because it was a finger, but due to waiting for admission, it got complicated,” he said.

Yudianis denounced last Friday that his father was sick and he was not receiving care that she needed, and demanded that the Institute of Music help her get her a bed in a hospital, since she and her brother had been doing paperwork for two weeks without results.

The day after the publication on social networks, they called her several times from the institution to tell her that her father could already be admitted, but the family had already resolved it thanks to the management of a “Changuito” representative who lives in the Netherlands.

“How quickly the income appeared after I made the writing, how quickly the income from the Institute appeared, the next day. When the same day that I made the writing, I called Mrs. Indira at night, begging her for an income for my father And that’s why I exploded, because I don’t do this. What a coincidence that the income appeared the next day, “he questioned.

Quintana González explained that her father is receiving medication through the vein, but that the pain does not go away.

“Because of the pain he has, he couldn’t sleep tonight, they gave him the medicine but it had no effect, so they’re going to increase the dose of the painkiller. Let’s see if he can sleep tonight, he hasn’t slept for a long time,” he said.

Despite the pain he has, “Changuito” was in good spirits in the video and even joked that he was going to hire Toshiro Mifume (a Japanese actor who achieved fame playing a samurai warrior) to give him a “cut” on the foot.

The musician, who was a percussionist with Los Van Van for more than twenty years, was also accompanied by his son, who told him that several artists had called him to inquire about his condition, such as Haila, Paulito FG and César “Pupy” Pedroso.

At another point in the recording, the patient was concerned about the anesthesia that the doctors will use in the operation that they must perform, since he has a pacemaker.

Quintana González’s complaint about her father’s situation generated dozens of comments from people who questioned the lack of support from the Cuban Institute of Music for a musical figure of his magnitude.

The singer Yenisel Valdés, who for 16 years was the main female voice of Los Van Van, echoed the request for help.

“He needs support. The music colleagues who are on the island and are in a position to support his family, it would be very gratifying to give him a little attention,” he wrote on his Facebook.

In October 2014 “Changuito” suffered a stroke that led to paralysis of the left side of his body and deteriorated his health.

Born on January 18, 1948 in the town of Casablanca, in Havana, José Luis Quintana is one of the greatest Cuban percussionists of all time.

He received his nickname in 1964 from the pianist, director and composer Felipe Dulzaides, when he was in the pop-rock group Los Armónicos.

In his long career he was a full professor of music at the Higher Institute of Art (ISA) of Cuba. Until his health deteriorated, he attended the most important training institutions in the world, including the School of Modern Music in New York and Berklee University in Boston.