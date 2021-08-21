Percy Jackson, Alexandra Daddario remembers the movies | Cinema

is currently engaged in the press promotion of the HBO TV series The White Lotus and, in a chat with Collider (via ScreenRant), however, he had the opportunity to recall the cinematographic experience that started his career, that is the one with the saga of

The actress says, specifically, that she did not feel particular pressure in working on the two films of the saga and that, despite the presence of Chris Columbus directing the first film, he felt no particular performance anxiety, especially in reference to the fact that, in the plans of the late 20th Century Fox, the franchise was to be “The new Harry Potter” (and we all know that, despite the success of Rick Riordan’s books, this was not the case).

Here are the words of Alexandra Daddario:

I loved Harry Potter and I knew they were structurally similar but to me at the time, when I was hired I was 22, it was all a “Oh my God, I’ll make a movie!”. I’m older now, I’ve made enough films and done so much press, add-on and connected activities that I understand better the importance of this or that, whether a film can work or not. I didn’t think in any way about the pressure of the situation. I was not fully aware of what was going to happen with the film, of the concepts of tracking, budget, first weekend at the box office. It’s all stuff I learned in the process so the only kind of pressure I could feel was that of wanting to do a good job. I didn’t think about things like “It’s too much like Harry Potter” or “Will it work?” and things like that.

We remind you that Disney, owner of Fox, is working on the relaunch of the Percy Jackson saga which will take place through a TV series scheduled for Disney +. Last April, it was Rick Riordan himself who announced the start of the casting (HERE ARE ALL THE DETAILS).

