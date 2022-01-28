Percy Jackson and the Olympians becomes a TV series for Disney +

When Percy Jackson and the Olympians arrived at the cinema, many welcomed him with open arms smelling the perfume of the franchise. Just as it had happened to The Lord of the Rings And The Chronicles of Narnia, also the story taken from the novels of Rick Riordan it had potential to exploit. And Disney made two films of it. The first, The Lightning Thief, arrived in the room in 2010. The second, The sea of ​​monsters, ended the race in 2013. Due to the criticism received, the third film was never made. And, almost ten years later, Disney has finally given the green light to make it happen a Tv series dedicated to Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The television adaptation is naturally taken from novels from Rick Riordan. The first time Disney talked about a TV series dedicated to Percy Jackson was 2020, but after two years that draft has turned into a real project coming to Disney +.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the TV series is underway

As reported Variety, at the moment the casting has started to find the protagonists of the story. The project had been well known for some time now and Alexandra Daddario, who starred in the films, said she was not involved in the TV series. This suggests that the live action series will not be related to the movies. The actress, who played Annabeth, told the podcast WrapWomen’s UnWrapped: “I am so excited for the guys who will be chosen for this and how they will inspire a new generation of young women. Plus Annabeth is a really inspiring character for people ”.

And to think that Rick Riordan never liked Percy Jackson movies, calling them a error. On the other hand, a different kettle of fish for the TV series, which has also obtained its approval. The writer announced the making of the TV series through a social video.

The author of the novels was involved in the TV series as a co-writer: he will work alongside Jon Steinberg. James Bobin instead he figures as director. Disney Brandend Television President Ayo Davis said, “With Rick Riordan, Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz leading our creative team, we are committed to creating a compelling TV series worthy of the heroic mythological characters that millions of Percy Jackson readers know are worth taking care of. And we’re eager to engage the Disney + audience in stories true to the blockbuster franchise and filled with adrenaline, humor, surprise and mystery.“.

