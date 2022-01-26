Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Disney + prepares the TV series

Two years after the first rumors about it, Disney + finally gave official confirmation to the development of a television series dedicated to the fantasy saga of Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Percy Jackson and The Olympians).

The show’s first season will – quite rightly – focus on the first book, “The Lightning Thief“, With the writer Rick Riordan involved together with Jon Steinberg (The Old Man) in the writing of the pilot episode.

James Bobinthe director of The Mysterious Benedict Society, will lead the project. The three will also be executive producers.

This the plot of the novel:

The creatures of mythology and the gods of Olympus did not disappear, but they moved to New York. Percy Jackson couldn’t have imagined all of this before seeing his teacher turn into a Fury and attempt to kill him. It will be Percy himself who will investigate the mysterious theft of Zeus’ thunderbolt and prove the innocence of Poseidon, god of the sea and lost father, who generated him with a mortal woman making him a demigod.

Filming of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will begin this summer, with casting currently underway.

Recall that in 2010 and 2013 two adaptations had already arrived at the cinema, starring Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario.

Find below the video ad by Rick Riordan:

© All rights reserved